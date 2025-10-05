A Viagra-popping inspector meets his nemesis in ‘The Menon Investigation’

The scene is clinically described, with every trace of titillation wiped out of it, and with the same cold control that Kannanari had demonstrated in his brilliant debut novel, Chronicle of an Hour and a Half, last year. Set in the village of Vaiga in the Western Ghats, his first book had described the mayhem that unfolds over an illicit love affair between an older woman and a younger man. It is fanned as much by the waves of misinformation and malicious rumours circulated on social media channels and WhatsApp groups as by ancient enmities and long-held grouses. The incident that triggers the tragedy becomes just a catalyst for Kannanari to explore the claustrophobic moral gaze of a close-knit community, led by a group of men, who are still grappling with the arsenal laid out before them by new technologies and forces of globalisation.