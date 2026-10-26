Lounge Loves: ‘The Midnight Shift’, The Himalayan Chocolate and more

Vampire Diaries If you fancy a spooky read to get into the mood for Halloween, The Midnight Shift by Cheon San-Ran is a worthy contender. This Korean novel, translated into English by Gene Png, became a cult classic after its publication in 2021. Part murder mystery and part vampire fantasy, it is a heady, and sometimes heavy, story that reflects the grim reality of ageing in Korea. Set around a series of suspicious suicides at a care home for the elderly—abandoned by their loved ones due to their infirmity—the novel follows the investigations of police detective Suyeon and a mysterious stranger, Violette, who befriends her. While anchored in the supernatural, the novel paints a disturbing portrait of single women in a society that is inherently patriarchal. In the end, beyond the chase and capture of the culprit, the reader is kept in thrall of a psychological horror that unfolds slowly. —Somak Ghoshal

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Berry Thoughtful A friend recently gifted me the mix berries variant of The Himalayan Chocolate. She picked it up because she liked the packaging art, which featured a woman in the mountains seemingly picking berries from a tree. I have a sweet tooth, so chocolates are an indulgence. But this one turned into a saviour because it was in my bag the morning after when I was stuck in peak-hour traffic on an empty stomach. There was another thoughtful touch: a tiny bookmark tucked inside the pack. I’m always looking for nice ones to pin my location in the growing pile of books under the “now reading” list. The chocolate, the packaging and the bookmark made me curious enough to look up the brand. Turns out, it’s a Kullu-Manali-based social enterprise that sells handcrafted chocolates made by women artisans. What’s not to like? —Shephali Bhatt

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Food and History Tucked away in Bangkok, Siamese Cookery House offers a culinary experience that goes far beyond recipe steps. The host Nam led our small group through neighbourhood markets, and filled our hand-woven baskets with fresh herbs—before a tuk-tuk ride to the class which takes place at her house. The space is thoughtfully sectioned for prepping, cooking, and dining on each fresh course: We made tom yum soup, pad Thai, massaman curry, and mango sticky rice. Between grinding and extracting coconut milk, Nam also works in Thailand’s history and cultural evolution, explaining how regional and global influences have shaped the cuisine. I also picked up a one-of-a-kind apron stitched by her aunt as a keepsake. —Ghazal Chengappa

The Scent of Autumn Chhatim/saptaparni has been a special tree to me for as long as I can remember. During our many trips to Santiniketan in the 1990s, I would gaze at the quiet expanse of the Chhatimtala—the spot where Rabindranath Tagore’s father, Debendranath, found solace and inspiration. The trees were a constant company through my growing-up years, lining the leafy avenues of my sleepy steel township in Bengal. In October, the heady fragrance of the blooms would fill the air, ripe with the promise of a long winter. Four decades later, the chhatim trees are in bloom again, this time beneath my Mumbai apartment. The AQI can be damned as long as it smells of autumn evenings from another time. —Rituparna Roy

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