The Ministry of Time: A novel about ‘hereness’ and ‘thereness’

Time-travel romances— especially those with protagonists from different eras—rely heavily on a particular, obvious trope: the surprise and awe that the time traveller feels on being transported to a time that is emphatically not theirs. Society and rules and technology and people and clothes and food and culture are all so very different that the time traveller’s confusion is, in itself, a propulsive narrative force—sometimes mined for cutesy laughs, as in the romcom Kate and Leopold , or for darkness and danger, as in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series of books.

In an outstanding feat of restraint, Kaliane Bradley’s time-travel romance/spy thriller The Ministry of Time uses this trope extremely sparingly—although very effectively—in a few short scenes that don’t belabour the point and only add layers to her characters. Her protagonists are an unnamed 21st century translator—like the author, she is Cambodian-British—who is deputed by the government to act as a “bridge" for her time-travelling charge: Commander Graham Gore, a 19th century naval officer and explorer who was to have died at the North Pole during an ill-fated expedition in 1847. The possibilities for comic misunderstandings here are endless, and yet, Bradley explores the cultural, social, political and racial differences between her protagonists with a light hand.

Despite some darkly funny moments, this is not an LOL kind of romcom but a measured, thoughtful and very sophisticated debut. Bradley deftly avoids the kind of expository info dump that sometimes becomes necessary in a science-fiction novel, the hows and whys and what-about-physics of it all. The reader is thrown into the plot from the first page: The project that the narrator and Gore are part of is a social and scientific experiment to extract half-a-dozen ordinary human beings from different points in time and bring them to the 21st century to see how far they can acclimatise, both physically and emotionally. That’s where “bridges" like our protagonist/narrator come in—they live with the “expats", as the time travellers are called, for a year, and help them adjust, along with observing their every move and reporting back to the government ministry that is handling the project. Our introduction to this ministry—an increasingly sinister body as the plot progresses—is typically dead-pan: “Adela shrugged. ‘We have time-travel,’ she said, like someone describing the coffee machine. ‘Welcome to the Ministry.’"

Nor is there a rush to advance the plot. Indeed, there are semi-philosophical meditations about the nature of time travel scattered throughout the book that force the reader to keep the intriguing and fast-paced plot aside, and focus on what one character calls the “hereness and thereness" of people displaced in time. “We needed to see the expats move through broader geographical space without atomising into the scenery (or the scenery atomising around them) to know for sure that the twenty-first century had accepted their presence," writes Bradley. If that also works as a metaphor for people displaced in the real world through the effects of colonisation, forced migration and human misery, it is never spelt out but is there for the reader to internalise. The narrator’s mother is a Cambodian woman forced to leave her country following the genocide perpetrated by the Khmer Rouge, and is perhaps quite as displaced as a time traveller.

Despite its large themes, The Ministry of Time is, at its heart, a gentle, slow-burn romance between a Victorian naval officer and a 21st century woman. After a point, when they come from doesn’t even seem as important anymore as a growing awareness of the other; the eternal language of stray touches and shared smiles. “He’d always lived inside me, years before I’d known him. I’d been trained to love him," says the narrator at one point, even as the shadow of something larger than themselves grows around them. The novel becomes darker and messier as questions long unasked start to surface, and it appears that there is more to this time-travel project than at first appeared. The ministry didn’t accidentally stumble upon a way to explore the space-time continuum, and while hints about this can be found throughout the book, this part of the narrative starts gaining momentum around the halfway mark, at which point it becomes unputdownable.

Although it was only published in May, the BBC has already announced that an adaptation of the book is in the works. I imagine something in the tonal neighbourhood of the His Dark Materials trilogy, with maybe a touch of the futuristic office drama Severance. However, controversy has followed the book, or more specifically, its title—fans of the Spanish fantasy television series El Ministerio Del Tiempo (which translates exactly to “The Ministry of Time") have accused Bradley of plagiarism. As someone who has watched a few episodes of this fun romp about time-travelling detectives from different eras tasked with preventing people from changing history to their own ends, let me say that apart from the fact that yes, it is also about time travel and yes, there is a ministry that handles this, the two works of fiction could not be more different. In fact, Jasper Fforde’s Thursday Next series is also set in a universe where both time travel and literary travel (one can physically jump into settings in books) are handled by evil government ministries and corporations. That delightful series has nothing else in common with the other two, either, and to say that sharing a basic premise amounts to plagiarism is to deny genre fiction its very existence.

Bradley’s The Ministry of Time is driven by plot and character, but is not afraid to pause and ask questions or even be obscure at times. “Ideas are frictional, factional entities which wilt when pinned to flowcharts," she writes. “Ideas have to cause problems before they cause solutions."

