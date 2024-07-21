The Ministry of Time: A novel about ‘hereness’ and ‘thereness’
SummaryWith an intriguing, fast-paced plot as well as a thoughtful slowness, The Ministry of Time is a time-travel thriller and romance that defies definitions
Time-travel romances— especially those with protagonists from different eras—rely heavily on a particular, obvious trope: the surprise and awe that the time traveller feels on being transported to a time that is emphatically not theirs. Society and rules and technology and people and clothes and food and culture are all so very different that the time traveller’s confusion is, in itself, a propulsive narrative force—sometimes mined for cutesy laughs, as in the romcom Kate and Leopold, or for darkness and danger, as in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series of books.