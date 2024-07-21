The Ministry of Time: A novel about ‘hereness’ and ‘thereness’

Although it was only published in May, the BBC has already announced that an adaptation of the book is in the works. I imagine something in the tonal neighbourhood of the His Dark Materials trilogy, with maybe a touch of the futuristic office drama Severance. However, controversy has followed the book, or more specifically, its title—fans of the Spanish fantasy television series El Ministerio Del Tiempo (which translates exactly to “The Ministry of Time") have accused Bradley of plagiarism. As someone who has watched a few episodes of this fun romp about time-travelling detectives from different eras tasked with preventing people from changing history to their own ends, let me say that apart from the fact that yes, it is also about time travel and yes, there is a ministry that handles this, the two works of fiction could not be more different. In fact, Jasper Fforde’s Thursday Next series is also set in a universe where both time travel and literary travel (one can physically jump into settings in books) are handled by evil government ministries and corporations. That delightful series has nothing else in common with the other two, either, and to say that sharing a basic premise amounts to plagiarism is to deny genre fiction its very existence.