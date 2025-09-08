New on Shelves: ‘The Money Ball’, ‘Refuge: Stories of War (and Love)’ and more

Recounted by the Zen monk Thich Nhat Hanh, this volume synthesises the life and teachings of the Buddha based on his immersive reading of Pali, Sanskrit and Chinese texts. In his inimitable style, the Vietnamese guru combines stories with his deep knowledge to bring alive an unique, inspiring and evergreen moment in the history of humanity.

‘Old Path White Clouds’, by Thich Nhat Hanh, Aleph, 440 pages, ₹899.

In his forthcoming book, Sarthak Ahuja lays down a roadmap for building an entrepreneurial mindset based on his experience as a business consultant. With actionable tools and insights, he decodes the art of identifying standout ideas in a crowded market, raising seed capital, and aiming for serious scale.

‘The Money Ball: Your Guide to Crafting Business Ideas and Fundraising’, by Sarthak Ahuja, Penguin Random House India, 272 pages, ₹499.

In this collection of short stories, award-winning writer Sunny Singh explores the undercurrent of love that runs through people even during the toughest of times. Set across several decades and different continents, it brings to life the sufferings of women, children and ordinary citizens caught in the grip of violence and the moral dilemma of war.

‘Refuge: Stories of War (and Love)’, by Sunny Singh, HarperCollins India, 208 pages, ₹499.

Chitwan Mittal’s new picture book for young readers, with illustrations by Kalyani Ganapathi, is a sweet reminder of the persistence of animals in India’s scriptures and folklore. Forever Friends tells the stories of the vahanas, or animal mounts, which help the pantheon of Hindu gods and goddesses do their jobs.