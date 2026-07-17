What to watch this week: ‘The Odyssey’, ‘Lucky’ and more

The Odyssey Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic is the cinematic event of this summer. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, trying to make his way home after the Trojan wars. The stacked cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page and Charlize Theron. Nolan continues his collaboration with composer Ludwig Göransson after Oppenheimer. (In theatres)

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A still from 'Ennio'.

Ennio This insightful and lively documentary makes a case for Ennio Morricone as the greatest film composer ever. Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore, who made the Morricone-scored Cinema Paradiso. (MUBI)

Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights'.

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Wuthering Heights Emerald Fennell's 2026 adaptation of Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights was a hit, but left many audiences confused with its lusty melodrama. It is, if nothing else, a bold swing. (JioHotstar)

Anya Taylor-Joy in 'Lucky'.

Lucky After a major heist goes awry, con artist Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) goes on the run. This miniseries is based on a novel by Marissa Stapley and co-stars Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. (Apple TV+)

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