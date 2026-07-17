Subscribe

What to watch this week: ‘The Odyssey’, ‘Lucky’ and more

Christopher Nolan's adaption of Homer's ‘The Odyssey’, Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist, and other new titles to watch this week

Team Lounge
Published17 Jul 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Matt Damon in 'The Odyssey'.
Matt Damon in 'The Odyssey'.
AI Quick Read

The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic is the cinematic event of this summer. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, trying to make his way home after the Trojan wars. The stacked cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page and Charlize Theron. Nolan continues his collaboration with composer Ludwig Göransson after Oppenheimer. (In theatres)

Advertisement

A still from 'Ennio'.

Ennio

This insightful and lively documentary makes a case for Ennio Morricone as the greatest film composer ever. Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore, who made the Morricone-scored Cinema Paradiso. (MUBI)

Also Read | Lounge Loves: Matcha in Madras, Tony Rayns and more
Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights'.
Advertisement

Wuthering Heights

Emerald Fennell's 2026 adaptation of Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights was a hit, but left many audiences confused with its lusty melodrama. It is, if nothing else, a bold swing. (JioHotstar)

Anya Taylor-Joy in 'Lucky'.

Lucky

After a major heist goes awry, con artist Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) goes on the run. This miniseries is based on a novel by Marissa Stapley and co-stars Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. (Apple TV+)

Advertisement

Also Read | A four-seater cocktail room, a bar on the move and pot pies to try this month
Features
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘The Odyssey’, ‘Lucky’ and more
Advertisement
Read Next Story