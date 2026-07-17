‘The Odyssey’ review: Nolan's latest is an epic that's missing some big swings

Like the other Nolan film about a man fighting to get home to his family, The Odyssey is an expansive, melancholy piece about a doomed civilisation, with characters in wide open spaces wrestling with existential questions. I’ve always felt Interstellar (2014) lacks a bit of rude life, and I feel the same way about his latest film. Two actors inject a bit of welcome bad taste. Jon Bernthal plays Menelaus, Helen’s husband, as a hilariously uncouth Spartabro. And Robert Pattinson is a hoot as the conniving Antinous. As Odysseus fights all of Penelope’s suitors at once, he parks himself out of harm’s way. His contribution is to announce the weapons that are periodically dropped from a hole in the ceiling. “Swords!” “Shields!” “Spears!” After all the tastefulness and gloom of The Odyssey, it’s nice to know the fate of a kingdom can include a Looney Tunes moment like this.