25 years later: How ‘The Office’ changed the face of comedy

They were unimportant and yet they were being filmed. That doesn’t seem remarkable now—with incessant reels and posts about what someone ate and what someone thinks about a movie everyone else likes—but made at a time when phone cameras couldn’t shoot video, the characters working at Wernham Hogg in Slough were thrown off by the filming. Their relationship with the carnivorous cameras is an awkward one, making them feel self-conscious and—like people on a Zoom meeting who have nothing to say but chime in anyway—giving them performative anxiety. The branch manager David Brent, played by Gervais, is an irredeemable oaf, certainly, but he is also mugging for the cameras, trying desperately to prove how funny he is.