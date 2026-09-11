What to watch this week: ‘The Paper’, ‘Haiwaan’ and more

The Paper
The Paper, now in its second season, is a spinoff of the American version of The Office. Dunder-Mifflin has been bought by a company that primarily makes toilet seat-covers. It does, however, publish a newspaper, though they mostly run wire stories. Into this lacklustre publication walks an overzealous editor. Add a ragtag crew of staffers, and the series ends up displaying heart, charm, enthusiasm and an overall wholesomeness. The cast includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Oscar Nuñez— the only character from The Office to star in the spinoff. (JioHotstar)
Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar
This Malayalam thriller stars Parvathy Thiruvothu as a police officer who gets the job on compassionate grounds. Directed by Shahad Nilambur and co-starring Mathew Thomas, Vinay Forrt and Vijayaraghavan. (In theatres)
Call My Agent! The Movie
This sparkling series, which ran for four seasons and showed the inner workings of a French movie talent agency, is now getting a film of its own. Directed by Emilie Noblet and starring much of the original cast. (Netflix)
Haiwaan
Priyadarshan remakes his own Malayalam crime thriller Oppam (2016) in Hindi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, along with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. (In theatres)