What to watch this week: ‘The Paper’, ‘Haiwaan’ and more

The Paper

The Paper, now in its second season, is a spinoff of the American version of The Office. Dunder-Mifflin has been bought by a company that primarily makes toilet seat-covers. It does, however, publish a newspaper, though they mostly run wire stories. Into this lacklustre publication walks an overzealous editor. Add a ragtag crew of staffers, and the series ends up displaying heart, charm, enthusiasm and an overall wholesomeness. The cast includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Oscar Nuñez— the only character from The Office to star in the spinoff. (JioHotstar)