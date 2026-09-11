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What to watch this week: ‘The Paper’, ‘Haiwaan’ and more

‘The Paper’ is back for a second season, a crime thriller starring Saif Ali Khan and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published11 Sep 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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The cast of 'The Paper'.
The cast of 'The Paper'.
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The Paper

The Paper, now in its second season, is a spinoff of the American version of The Office. Dunder-Mifflin has been bought by a company that primarily makes toilet seat-covers. It does, however, publish a newspaper, though they mostly run wire stories. Into this lacklustre publication walks an overzealous editor. Add a ragtag crew of staffers, and the series ends up displaying heart, charm, enthusiasm and an overall wholesomeness. The cast includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Oscar Nuñez— the only character from The Office to star in the spinoff. (JioHotstar)

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A still from 'Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar'.

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

This Malayalam thriller stars Parvathy Thiruvothu as a police officer who gets the job on compassionate grounds. Directed by Shahad Nilambur and co-starring Mathew Thomas, Vinay Forrt and Vijayaraghavan. (In theatres)

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The cast of 'Call My Agent The Movie'.
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Call My Agent! The Movie

This sparkling series, which ran for four seasons and showed the inner workings of a French movie talent agency, is now getting a film of its own. Directed by Emilie Noblet and starring much of the original cast. (Netflix)

Akshay Kumar in 'Haiwaan'.
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Haiwaan

Priyadarshan remakes his own Malayalam crime thriller Oppam (2016) in Hindi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, along with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. (In theatres)

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