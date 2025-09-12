‘The Paper’ review: ‘The Office’ has a worthy spinoff

Fifteen years ago, when I first started writing a regular column for a newspaper, the most poetic response came from the filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. He told me he was looking forward to reading me every week, which surprised me, since I had already been a film critic for years, my opinions published online for the world to read. I told him this. “The difference is that first I had to go looking for you," Mishra had said in his signature drawl, “but now you’ll come straight home."

Today, no newspaper comes straight to my home. Like many of my generation, I get my journalistic fix from a self-curated mix of online and streaming sources, nudged by my social media feeds. The appeal of the newspaper is at an all-time low, particularly with dwindling press freedom and lower journalistic standards across the board. Still, the paper does nevertheless stand for something, something more substantial and tactile, a truth inked strongly enough to occasionally stain our fingers. As Ned Sampson says on the new series The Paper, “You can’t wrap yourself in a blog."

The Paper (streaming in India on JioHotstar) is a spinoff — or a sequel — to the American version of The Office, itself a reboot of the flawless and groundbreaking British comedy of the same name. The new show is therefore a facsimile, generations removed from the original. That original changed the genre of workplace comedies with its all-seeing mockumentary cameras at which characters would roll their eyes and confess their desires, and The Paper is a clear descendant of that approach — in a sea of descendants.

Both versions of The Office were set in paper companies, with dull foolscap lives scrutinised for comedy and chaos and unlikely, inevitable romance. In The Paper, Dunder-Mifflin has been bought by a company that primarily makes toilet seat-covers. It does, however, still publish a newspaper. Kind of. They mostly run wire stories, and as one employee admits, discussing the cookies used on their website, “You could say we get more information from the readers than they get from us."

Into this lackluster publication walks an overzealous editor, a man who idolised Clark Kent instead of Superman, and wants to return The Toledo Truth Teller to the journalistic glory it enjoyed in the 1970s.

Stop press: cue ‘underdog story.’ Take The Office, turn its winning hero Jim Halpert into a woman with a solid eyeroll, take the idealistic and irrepressible Leslie Knope from Parks & Recreation and make that character into an embarrassing editor-in-chief — not one who misguidedly thinks he is funny, but because he is far too sincere to take seriously. Add a ragtag crew of staffers, including one from the original series. The Paper is a show assembled so obviously that the first episode may as well have been the pitch-meeting for the series.

It shouldn’t work. Just like the American reboot of the British masterpiece, it shouldn’t work and yet… there is heart, charm and enthusiasm and an overall wholesomeness that feels right for this subject matter. I smiled through the ten episodes of the first season, its throwback-nature taking me back to a simpler time, in both television and in life. Dare we believe? Dare we believe a newspaper wants to do the right thing? Dare we believe that telling the truth could be aspirational again?

Domnhall Gleeson is terrific as Ned Sampson — a character square enough to justify a name that sounds like Ned Flanders married one of Marge Simpson’s sisters and took her name. He’s hi-diddly-high on integrity and journalistic vigour, and when asked who in the office he would “kill, marry, fuck," immediately says “I’d marry them all." He tells this to Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei), the Jim of this office, all competence and sarcasm, still somehow her own wonderful (and occasionally off-key) character. She’s the one who interrupts her own piece-to-camera to address the documentary crew: “I’m sorry, do you guys ever ask questions about journalism?"

The camera crew may not be visible, but they are frequently confronted and dealt with. Characters remove mikes, ask for their faces to be blurred, refuse to sign releases allowing themselves to be shown on TV. British comedian and poet Tim Key plays Ken Davies, a corporate yes-man who clearly enjoys scheming for an audience. Sabrina Impacciattore, as the improbably named former beauty queen Esmeralda Grand, has one of the more pertinent questions: “Excuse me," she asks the cameras in a Vergara-thick accent, “Can I get your footage for my acting reel?"

The one used to the cameras is Oscar Martinez. Played by Oscar Nunez back at the Scranton branch and now in Toledo, the character gets richly-deserved meat in this series. He gives the show its poignance, largely by calling it like it is. Shot for two decades, Oscar admits to giving interview answers in his sleep, speaking of the way he feels born to be a documentary subject.

At a time we take more videos and pictures of ourselves than we can look at, a time when too many of us are guilty of online oversharing, it is easier to relate to Oscar’s discomfiture. We are all documentary subjects now. We have podcasts and vlogs, we share food recommendations, personal trauma, holiday snapshots. We’re all publishers. Everyone has something to say. The noise is relentless. The noise is deafening. If only someone would come home and tell us what was worth listening to.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.

