‘The Paper’ review: ‘The Office’ has a worthy spinoff

Domnhall Gleeson is terrific as Ned Sampson — a character square enough to justify a name that sounds like Ned Flanders married one of Marge Simpson’s sisters and took her name. He’s hi-diddly-high on integrity and journalistic vigour, and when asked who in the office he would “kill, marry, fuck," immediately says “I’d marry them all." He tells this to Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei), the Jim of this office, all competence and sarcasm, still somehow her own wonderful (and occasionally off-key) character. She’s the one who interrupts her own piece-to-camera to address the documentary crew: “I’m sorry, do you guys ever ask questions about journalism?"