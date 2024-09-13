Marriages can be murder but ‘The Perfect Couple’ makes them look gorgeous | Mint

Marriages can be murder but ‘The Perfect Couple’ makes them look gorgeous
SummaryThe murder mystery playing on Netflix is a glossy, glamorous romp that’s best enjoyed with a generous glass of bubbly
Ah, Nantucket. A name more commonly known to us from cheeky limericks than from any serious artistic endeavour, a place that calls to mind more lewd rhymes than high drama. And yet here we are, plopped on to this charming little island off the coast of Massachusetts for Netflix’s newest offering, The Perfect Couple. This is a show that asks the immortal murder-mystery question: what’s more important, finding out whodunit or enjoying the wild ride to the reveal? (Spoiler: it’s the latter.)
Also read: ‘Rawdogging’ and other ways in which ‘Seinfeld’ is influencing Gen Z behaviour
The first thing that hits you about The Perfect Couple is the scenery. Nantucket glows like an expensive postcard, every frame saturated with the blues of the sea, the whites of old-money mansions, and the golds of a summer sun that refuses to quit. If the locale doesn’t make you want to pack your bags and buy a Vineyard Vines polo, then the show’s ensemble cast will. This is bingeable television at its most seductive—a gilded invitation to a world of glossy fun where the characters’ motivations are as deep as a champagne flute, but twice as sparkling.
Developed by Jenna Lamia from a novel by Elin Hilderbrand, the plot is, frankly, forgettable. The series orbits around a high-society wedding that goes spectacularly wrong, as these things are wont to do, with a dead body discovered the night before the vows are exchanged. There’s a murder, sure, but we’re too busy soaking in the double-crossing and side-eyeing to really care about the intricacies of the crime.