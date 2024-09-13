Marriages can be murder but ‘The Perfect Couple’ makes them look gorgeous

So here’s to The Perfect Couple: not a show that will change your life—or even stick in your memory past the weekend—but a glitzy, guilty pleasure that’s well worth its six episodes. Some mysteries are less about the solution and more about the journey, and if that journey includes witty banter, gorgeous vistas, and Nicole Kidman, we’re all for it. Given how well the show is doing, I fear the next big Gujarati wedding may end up heading to Nantucket. Just like those over-opulent shaadis taking over our social media feeds, here too we can’t look away. The real killing is by the designers dressing the women. Wives out.