What to watch this week: ‘The Pitt’, 'Freedom at Midnight’ and more

The Pitt One of the best new shows of last year returns gratifyingly on schedule for a second season. The Pitt is set in a Pittsburgh hospital emergency room, the action taking place over one tumultuous shift. Noah Wyle leads a charming ensemble cast. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'Caught Stealing'.

Caught Stealing Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller, set in New York City in 1998, follows ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) who gets caught up with gangsters, cops and debt collectors. Adapted by Charlie Huston from his own 2004 novel. Co-starring Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio. (Netflix)

A still from 'Freedom at Midnight’.

Freedom at Midnight This Hindi-language web series adaptation of Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’ book about the events surrounding India’s independence returns for a second season. The series covers the violence of Partition and the manoeuvring by India and Pakistan to secure power. It examines the era’s religious and sociopolitical dynamics, alongside the push and pull between Indian leaders with differing ideologies and approaches to the complex challenges of building a nation. Ed Robinson, Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Cordelia Bugeja, Luke McGibney and Rajendra Chawla star. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani (SonyLiv)

A still from 'Follower'.

Follower Harshad Nalawade’s film is essential viewing to understand this country’s vast troll armies and countless disaffected men looking for a cause. Raghu (Raghu Prakash) is a young Marathi man in Belgaum with a dreary job and a mounting anger. He drifts towards hardline groups protesting the mistreatment of Marathi-speakers in the city. In Marathi, Kannada and Hindi. (MUBI)

A still from 'Weapons'.

Weapons One of the best films last year was Zach Cregger's Weapons, about thepanic that grips a small town after 17 children, all belonging to the same third-grade classroom, run out of their houses at night and don't return. Like Cregger's previous hit, Barbarian, Weapons has plenty spooky. But it's also haunting and surprisingly hilarious, with an excellent cast that includes Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'The Chronology of Water'.

The Chronology of Water A rather surprising, if small, theatrical release for Kristen Stewart's directorial debut. The Chronology of Water is based on a 2011 memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch,a teacher, editor and former competitive swimmer. Imogen Poots stars as Yuknavitch. (In theatres)