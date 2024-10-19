Lost in the Twilight Zone with Amitabh Bachchan

The Real Superstar has no voiceover, no onscreen text identifying the source of hundreds of clips. The scenes are aggregated and arranged in the crude outline of a fairy tale: birth, fame, crisis, death, rebirth. If you can imagine every role played by Bachchan as a single character, then this is the story of that character. “I tried to build a narration with all these extracts," Dupire said. “There are so many scenes of Bachchan I would have liked to include, but I only chose ones that served the film." Perhaps this is why Bachchan’s less frequent but virtuoso comic turns are mostly absent here. This would also explain why some of the titles included are minor cuts or just plain bad (no conventional retrospective would include Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap).