‘The Rehearsal’ season 2: The flying comedian

It’s a remarkable challenge, and while Fielder tackles it with all his might and insight, it’s the what-if tangents that make The Rehearsal sensational. To illustrate nature and nurture, he takes a dog that has been cloned and tries to recreate the upbringing its “parent" dog got—right down to importing truckloads of air (!!) from another state. He tries to set up a first officer on dates and tries to resolve shyness and insecurity in a different kind of high-pressure situation: a first kiss. At one point, he literally recreates famed pilot Sully Sullenberger’s memoir in order to learn what made him so exemplary. Was it his love for the alt-metal band Evanescence? This sounds far-fetched, but we each contain multitudes, even in our playlists. Fielder looks at everything.