‘The Remnants of Rebellion’: A story of names, places, and choices we make

All the characters we meet in Ponnu Elizabeth Mathew’s debut novel, The Remnants of Rebellion , have sweet names, carefully chosen. There’s an Aleyamma, an Eesho Achappa, his wife Kochuthresia, a Mamma Mollykutty, a Krishnan, a Pappan, an Avaran, and a Mouse Appachan. Even for a reader familiar with Malayalam, these are names that are memorable perhaps also because these are names remembered by a child. There’s also Elsy, the cook and caretaker of Eastman estate, Duke the dog, and Cutlet, the other dog. Then there’s a Roy whose full name is the mouthful Sarvamayavibhanjana Roy.

These names are said, sung, and remembered by Aleyamma who is just moving into the Eastman estate in Puthuloor, Kerala, when the novel opens. She has inherited it from Eesho, her late grandfather who used to supervise the rubber plantation.

Aleyamma herself moves back and forth between her time as a child spent with Eesho and the bitter years spent elsewhere after her mother takes her away from him. Aleyamma is an artist, she jogs barefoot, smokes and longs to be an eight-year-old, back with Eesho Achappa again. She is here in Puthuloor, because of this newly inherited house and also because she needs time away from a torrid affair with her artist boyfriend Roy—painter, Bengali, fellow barefoot-jogger, and married.

Several things about Aleyamma are striking—her fondness for the memory of childhood smells, her ability to see people beyond how they are meant to be seen, and her yearning to treat people justly. In many ways, the story of The Remnants of Rebellion is the story of names, places and how we remember them but really it’s about the choices we make.

When we first meet Aleyamma, it’s not very different from how she sees herself at that point, small in the massiveness of the Eastman estate, smaller still in light of the past, its ghosts, whispers and murders. And it’s through her eyes that we are taken into the lives of two generations of Eesho’s family.

The story travels in and out of four places: Niranam, Trivandrum, Chennai, and Puthuloor. What’s special about it is its quiet ability to hold two worlds, one that is deeply historical and the other that is personal. The phrase often thrown around to describe such a complication is “the personal is political" which frankly, falls flat in comparison to what Mathew achieves with this book.

The big victory here is Eesho, who is given to us with such deliberateness and a sense of wonder that he quickly becomes more remarkable than other grandfathers we often meet in literary fiction. Like a sensible, thinking man, Eesho is a man of few words and this equips him with a kind of small power that is hard to take away.

At one point, towards the end of the book, Eesho’s family is gathered at the table for lunch. There are sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, granddaughter Aleyamma and her friend, Manoj, the cook’s son. Mouse Appachan, named aptly, is puzzled that a cook’s son should be at the same table as them and thinks it necessary to say, “People like him didn’t even go to school once upon a time. Did you know that they were once served food in the backyard—on the ground? They would be served kanji in banana leaves. The banana leaves would be rolled into cones, and these would be planted in the soil. The kanji would be poured into the cones."

Something that governs most minds, and by extension, a large part of our country is the idea of keeping people where they belong and the energy dedicated to achieve this. Eesho says nothing and waits patiently for a week before responding to this caste-ridden rant. He invites the family to dinner in his backyard, decorated prettily with fairy lights, Jim Reeves playing in the background. No tables, no chairs, no cutlery. What the guests find instead, in particular Mouse Appachan, are banana leaves twisted into cones and placed in neatly dug holes. Eesho and Aleyamma are the only two people who have dinner that night.

It’s a stunning moment, breathlessly recounted and makes the reader guffaw. In a similar vein, the book also makes room for the reader to think about Krishnan, the toddy-tapper’s son, and Eesho’s protege, someone with neither the resources nor the freedom to stage something arresting like that and instead has to turn to a knife in response.

What the book offers is the simple idea that there are only two kinds of people in the world—not upper and lower, not rich and poor. It’s those who like caste and those who don’t. And the choice is really simple—you can either enjoy the violence produced by caste or you don’t have to, no matter how much it benefits you.

Vijeta Kumar teaches communicative English at St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru.