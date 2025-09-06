‘The Remnants of Rebellion’: A story of names, places, and choices we make

At one point, towards the end of the book, Eesho’s family is gathered at the table for lunch. There are sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, granddaughter Aleyamma and her friend, Manoj, the cook’s son. Mouse Appachan, named aptly, is puzzled that a cook’s son should be at the same table as them and thinks it necessary to say, “People like him didn’t even go to school once upon a time. Did you know that they were once served food in the backyard—on the ground? They would be served kanji in banana leaves. The banana leaves would be rolled into cones, and these would be planted in the soil. The kanji would be poured into the cones."