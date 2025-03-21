Revelations In this dark Korean thriller, a pastor (Ryu Jun-yeol) and a detective (Shin Hyeon-bin) tackle a missing person case. Director Yeon Sang-ho is best known for his 2016 film Train to Busan, which reinvented the zombie genre and Hellbound (2021). (Netflix)

A still from 'Anora'.

Anora Anora (Mikey Madison) is a New York stripper who catches the eye of Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), an heir on the run from his tyrannical parents. He dangles before her the gilded promise of class mobility—but things take a frenetic turn in Sean Baker’s Oscar-winning film, finally streaming in India. There is astonishing tonal balance here—a daring alchemy that fuses disparate genres into a singular whole. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'The Residence'.

The Residence This new Shondaland comedy series is built around a murder at the White House. Eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) is tasked with solving the case, which becomes even more complicated as flare-ups between the staff start to surface. Created by Paul William Davies. (Netflix)

A still from 'K-foodie Meets J-foodie'.

K-foodie Meets J-foodie In this series, Korean balladeer and foodie Sung Si-kyung and Japanese actor Yutaka Matsushige (The Solitary Gourmet) visit restaurants, sample food and swap notes. It’s an engaging watch, like in Episode 2, when Matsushige takes the singer to the House of Flavours café in the upscale residential area of Mt Kamakura that serves the best, and the most expensive, cheesecake in Japan. There are just four tables and you have to make a reservation. A new episode drops every Thursday. (Netflix)