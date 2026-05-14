‘The Roast Of Kevin Hart’ is distinctly unmemorable TV

The roasters who did well were Hart’s writer Na’im Lynn, with the sharpest lines, and the musician Lizzo who, infectiously, laughed so hard she could barely read the jokes off the teleprompter. The true highlight was the appearance of Katt Williams, the legendary comedian Hart has feuded with for years and years. “That’s how little star power you have,” Williams told Hart. “They had to start inviting your enemies. I said ‘I hate him’. They said, ‘Come anyway’.” Williams didn’t walk back his potshots, and they immediately rang truer. “Just because Kevin went to Diddy parties does not mean he did something wrong,” Williams continued. “The fact that he gets all quiet when you bring it up, that means he did something wrong.”