‘The Roses’ review: Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman spar memorably

The Roses is director Jay Roach and screenwriter Tony McNamara’s reimagining of the 1989 film The War of the Roses, which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in an untamed marital war. In the 2025 version, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman take on the marital troubles of a modern couple in this black comedy that feels at once familiar and also entirely new.

Ivy Rose (Colman) and Theo Rose (Cumberbatch), negotiate the challenges of professional and personal life as they move from unshakable love to complete hatred. The Roses’ love story starts just as impulsively as it ends—passionate, spontaneous, till death do them part. She’s a chef, he’s an architect. They move from the UK to California to explore and expand their creativity.

Theo, once a golden-boy architect, is facing a crisis as his career hits rock bottom after a design debacle. During this cooling period, Ivy takes the spotlight as a chef whose seaside kitchen evolves into a culinary rage. Theo now takes on the role of the house husband, immersed in laundry and the growing pains of their two teenage children. As their fortunes flip, the marriage slowly metamorphoses into resentment. But the resentment is not just expressed verbally or through the unsaid. Eventually, as is expected from a War of the Roses reworking, the resentment escalates to anger and violence.

McNamara’s screenplay excels in these moments of friction: barbed exchanges that sound like throwaway banter but are, in fact, deeply cutting, or pauses heavy with unsaid dialogue. McNamara’s writing is precise and acerbic but also tinged with humanity, elevating the film beyond mere satire.

At the heart of this film’s triumph are the two leads. Olivia Colman, as Ivy, is in top form—warm one moment, furious the next, heartbroken, tender and icy in a blink. Cumberbatch matches her beat for beat, playing Theo with charm and exasperation. Their crackling chemistry makes their characters’ descent into domestic warfare both believable and devastating. Watching them spar is like watching a masterclass in performance.

The supporting cast adds to the dynamic, often as catalysts, without distracting from it. Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon bring moments of off-kilter comedy, Sunita Mani and Ncuti Gatwa round out the ensemble as Ivy’s restaurant colleagues.

Roach uses the Roses’ home to provide metaphor of their relationship. The sleek, Scandinavian-meets-California showpiece with glass walls and meticulously sourced furniture isn’t quite a home but more a showcase of their conflicts, finally serving as collateral damage when the conflict escalates.

The Roses scores in the way it has contemporized the story, resetting it with British characters and trading some of that cruelty of the original for a bittersweet edge, balancing sharp humour with a genuine sense of loss. The film acknowledges the complexities of marriage, and of gender roles, while never letting us forget the tenderness that once lived there.