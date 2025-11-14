What to watch this week: ‘The Running Man’, ‘Delhi Crime’ and more

The Running Man Stephen King’s 1982 dystopian novel is about a game show whose contestants stand to win a billion dollars if they evade hunters trying to murder them for 30 days. This was made into a 1987 film, directed by Paul Michael Glaser and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. A new adaptation is now here, directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) and starring Glen Powell (Hitman). Also featuring Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson and Emilia Jones. (In theatres)

A still from 'Delhi Crime'.

Delhi Crime Delhi Crime, one of the most influential shows of the Indian streaming era, returns for a third season. Shefali Shah’s no-nonsense inspector leads a cast of excellent character actors, with the addition of Huma Qureshi as this season’s antagonist. Directed by Tanuj Chopra. (Netflix)

A still from 'Kaantha'.

Kaantha This period drama, set in the Tamil film industry of the 1950s, stars Dulquer Salmaan as a massively popular actor, T.K. Mahadevan, whose relationship with his mentor, Ayya (Samuthirakani), begins to fray. Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, Ravindra Vijay and Rana Daggubati. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. (In theatres)

A still from 'Last Samurai Standing'.