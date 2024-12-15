‘The Sentence’ review: Murder and morality meet sci-fi
SummaryGautam Bhatia's The Sentence is a murder mystery that wears its erudition and examination of justice lightly
In speculative fiction writer China Mieville’s novel The City and The City (2009), a police inspector in the fictional East European city-state of Besźel investigates the murder of a student involved in political turmoil between his nation and its "twin city", Ul Qoma—two separate social, cultural and political entities that exist parallelly, often occupying the same geographical space, but divided by harsh, unbreachable laws that ask residents of both cities to ‘unsee’ the other. It is a fantastical, heartbreaking novel that examines the idea of how people who occupy the same physical space may often experience it in spectacularly different ways, to the extent that they seem to exist in parallel universes.