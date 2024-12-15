‘The Sentence’ review: Murder and morality meet sci-fi

The Sentence is a fascinating, complex work; a novel about the nature of politics and power itself rather than their more obvious manifestations of utopia and dystopia, that binary so beloved of speculative fiction. At the centre of it is Nila, a member of the Confederation of Guardians, an apolitical, non-partisan body set up by both cities at the time of their division, tasked with resolving disputes without taking sides, whose edicts are binding on both the populations. Nila is hoping to make it to the tribunal that will decide a new arrangement—reset the clock and start from the point of partition as if it had never happened, or forge a fresh path—but to her disappointment, she is not chosen.