Why the tactical landscape of world football keeps evolving

After World War II, tactical change moved faster, at least outside England. A pattern emerged as new tactics were successful only to be countered by other innovations. This push–pull process, the struggle between offence and defence, played out slowly at first. It might have taken years or decades for a new way of playing to be adopted globally, but the advent of new technologies, especially in broadcasting, accelerated this process.
Change was slow to appear in English football. The Pyramid was the default tactic during the nineteenth century and survived until Herbert Chapman created the WM, which remained the dominant way of playing in the post-war period. The system favoured the use of a tall, powerful centre forward who could head in crosses sent by crafty wingers. Other nations’ managers had tweaked the system, including Meisl, who added movement and player interchange to the standard Pyramid. Tactically, the Hungarian team that beat England in 1953 inherited the Austrian emphasis on movement, as well as a modified WM structure from the Soviets. The manager, Gusztáv Sebes, moved the centre forward back to play more of an attacking midfielder role. This confused the English defenders, who were used to man-marking the forward. If the defender came out to cover the withdrawn forward, it left space behind him. If he stayed in place, it gave the attacker freedom to move, dribble, and pass. The formation was transformed into an MM that allowed the wingers to drive forward in attack and retreat into the midfield in defence.
The origins of football analytics
The shocking loss to Hungary’s Golden Team led to a shift in English tactical thinking. One influential figure was a former Royal Air Force officer named Charles Reep. He was not a player or manager but instead was one of the first people to use statistics to examine football games. He was an early advocate of what is today called analytics. By carefully watching games, Reep concluded that passing and possession did not lead to goals. He argued for a direct form of the game, one that stressed getting the ball upfield toward the opponent’s goal as quickly as possible. This style became known as route one football, or the long ball, because of the type of pass used to move the ball. Reep’s system was influential in England and became the dominant style of play there until the 1990s.