Why the tactical landscape of world football keeps evolving

Change was slow to appear in English football. The Pyramid was the default tactic during the nineteenth century and survived until Herbert Chapman created the WM, which remained the dominant way of playing in the post-war period. The system favoured the use of a tall, powerful centre forward who could head in crosses sent by crafty wingers. Other nations’ managers had tweaked the system, including Meisl, who added movement and player interchange to the standard Pyramid. Tactically, the Hungarian team that beat England in 1953 inherited the Austrian emphasis on movement, as well as a modified WM structure from the Soviets. The manager, Gusztáv Sebes, moved the centre forward back to play more of an attacking midfielder role. This confused the English defenders, who were used to man-marking the forward. If the defender came out to cover the withdrawn forward, it left space behind him. If he stayed in place, it gave the attacker freedom to move, dribble, and pass. The formation was transformed into an MM that allowed the wingers to drive forward in attack and retreat into the midfield in defence.