‘The Simpsons’ pulls off a memorable series finale
SummaryBy drawing on iconic TV finales, the final ‘Simpsons’ episode asks: what makes a finale satisfying? Is it tying up loose ends? Offering catharsis?
The Simpsons aired its series finale last week. That’s right, the longest running scripted series in the history of American television decided, finally — and some may cruelly say, belatedly — to pull the plug. Once considered the greatest television show of the twentieth century, The Simpsons — at some point over the last 35 years — lost its edge. Animated imitators came along, more risqué and more gratuitous, and somewhere even the most devoted viewers lost track of this endless sitcom.