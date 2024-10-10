‘The Simpsons’ pulls off a memorable series finale

Ultimately, ‘Bart’s Birthday’ doesn’t just dodge the idea of finality — it obliterates it. In one swift move, the episode refuses to give the audience the closure they don’t really want. Selman’s masterstroke here is reminding us that some shows are never meant to end, that in a world increasingly obsessed with finales, perhaps the greatest trick is to reject finality altogether. And in a show where everything resets, where nothing sticks — the cleverest thing about The Simpsons is this: it doesn’t need a finale because, for the truest fans, the series can never truly be over.