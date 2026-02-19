Take a 360-degree dive into nature at this immersive art-tech festival

It’s the scale of the installations that strikes you when you walk through the sprawling Alembic Glass Factory in Bengaluru’s Whitefield neighbourhood. Lying unused for a long time, the sixty-year-old building with its concrete industrial interiors feels almost dystopian. But it’s an oddly fitting set for The Sixth Sense Festival, where art and technology converge with nature as its soul. The brainchild of the team behind the Echoes of Earth music festival, Swordfish Entertainment, this 18-day festival comes at a time when immersive experiences are the toast of the cultural ecosystem.

Every work on display here – from sculptures of creepy-crawlies and birds crafted from waste to interactive art-tech installations and projections – invites the viewer to not just pause but step ahead and engage. One station encourages the viewer to touch a potted chrysanthemum plant even as the screen in front displays the plant’s responses to the touch in real time. Troop into the LED gallery and you are met by works that reel you into different worlds. If the meditative work, Adrift (by media artist Sasha Kojjio and creative producer Alisa Davydova) with its simulated imagery gives you a birds-eye view of melting glaciers, there's the 360-degree dome, where vivid visuals from the documentary, Sounds of the Ocean (created by ocean artist and composer Joshua Sam Miller and co-director Elise Lein) transport you to deep waters inhabited by dolphins and whales.

While the words ‘digital’ and ‘technology’ define all the installations, each of them has been designed to draw the viewer's attention to the immensity of nature, its fragility, and the urgency with which it needs to be protected. “The idea of melding technology with art to talk about nature sure sounds contradictory, more so when you consider the amount of digital content we consume, but I believe that technology when used correctly can make a difference. This is why I decided to do something on this scale. I want people to take it all in, almost as if they are tapping into an intangible sixth sense,” says Roshan Netalkar, founder and director of Swordfish.

Putting the festival together, Netalkar says, took the team an entire year. A major part of the work lay in curating Indian and international new media artists, who have been working at the intersection of art, technology, sound, light and production design. Participants include media artist Yash Chandak, who goes by the name ‘Cursorama’, US-based production designer and new media artist Stephen Bontly, Japanese composer and sound/visual artist Tatsuru Arai and Paris-based visual artist Nicolas “Milkorva” Michel among others. Most of the works are site-specific.

View full Image The Banyan Tree by Stephen Bontly

CONNECTED TO NATURE Bontly’s towering light-and-sound installation, The Banyan Tree, was specifically commissioned for the expansive hall on the factory’s ground floor: the venue for the music performances. Inspired by Bengaluru’s 400-year-old Dodda Alada Mara (the Big Banyan Tree), this futuristic installation is made” using LED panels, cables, mesh and lasers,” and uses Li-DAR technology to respond to human movement… as if to visibly demonstrate the interconnectedness between nature and humans.

Situated inside Silo, a circular building within the factory premises, the audiovisual installation, Signals, is another work that effectively taps into its location. Set on the ground floor, the unlit space resembles a bat cave.

“Signals was born out of a collaboration with the scientific team of Mongabay (a global nature-focussed news organization) that was studying bat calls," says Riccardio Torresi, a member of the Berlin-based new media collective Ephemeral Tomorrow that created the work. "Based on over 1000 recordings that the team shared with us and our own research into bats, we decided to create an audiovisual installation that would translate ultrasonic bat calls (outside the human hearing range) into audible sounds and laser light pulses," Torresi explains.

Asako Fujimoto and Maxime Lethelie, the other team members add that creating the work entailed using raw material such as glass and concrete from the factory. “We also had to explore the building thoroughly to decide where we could place elements of our work like lasers and speakers,” Lethelie adds. A group known to "focus on the interconnection between art, science and technology", the trio's hope is that their work at the festival educates people about nature's hidden communication systems.

View full Image 'Signals' by Berlin-based collective, Ephemeral Tomorrow.

In new media artist Rahul Sharma’s work, titled Isomorphic Fields, the element of interactivity has young kids and adults unreservedly playing with it. Abstract images move like waves or squiggles as directed by your hands. Sharma, who lives between Berlin and Delhi, describes his work as an “eight-minute long audiovisual experience that offers the viewer a zoomed out version of Earth, using AI, generative systems and real-time computational data.” “My idea is to show the viewer recurring patterns in nature and how everything around us is connected,” explains Sharma.