‘The Social Reckoning’ review: A sobering, focused but less resonant sequel

For whatever reason, Sorkin’s film doesn’t have its antagonist flex its power. Instead, we get characters reminding us in vague, menacing terms how powerful Facebook is (“The mafia would be an easier enemy to make,” Horwitz’s boss tells him). There’s none of the creeping dread of whistleblower films like The Insider and Citizenfour, even if Madison’s jitteriness is an effective barometer for the escalating stakes. Haugen, who insists she loves her job, is an update on Sorkin’s ‘good Republicans’ from The West Wing whose loyalty to their party is what makes them want to fix its problems. Horwitz, thankfully, only has some of the unbearable idealism of the reporters in The Newsroom (it’s left to his intern to supply a moment of sincere cringe to rank with the best of that series).