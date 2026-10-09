‘The Social Reckoning’ review: A sobering, focused but less resonant sequel

There is, of course, the famous nightclub scene, with Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake shouting to make themselves heard above the music. But you could even look at the opening of The Social Network, a brilliant, barbed five-minute conversation between Eisenberg’s Mark Zuckerberg and Rooney Mara as the girl about to break up with him, which sets into motion the events that’ll lead to the creation of Facebook. What’s key is how much Aaron Sorkin’s dialogue gains from the distortion director David Fincher creates around it, movement both within the scene and in the cutting, and a rude babble of background noise. Do this in a room with just two actors and it'd be half the scene.
There’s a bar scene in The Social Reckoning, a sequel to the 2010 film that's written and also directed by Sorkin. This too is a date gone wrong, though if it’s meant as a callback, it doesn’t insist upon itself. But there’s another scene much later, with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) talking to Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), a Facebook employee turned whistleblower. Though they’re outside, in public, surrounded by vacationers, there’s barely any din. The camera sways aimlessly. You can hear every pause.
This isn’t the only time Sorkin the director lets down Sorkin the writer. The Social Reckoning runs for a little under two hours. It’s a concerned, sobering look at the 2021 Facebook leaks, which brought to light, among other things, the company’s role in amplifying hate speech, turning a blind eye to misinformation, and facilitating bullying and body image issues. Sorkin’s writing here is less on-the-nose clever than a lot of his work—but it’s still livelier than his film craft. Decades of TV have made Sorkin an efficient director but not an exciting or bold one. All his solutions are literary, never visual or atmospheric.
After he’s hired by the Wall Street Journal to cover Facebook, Horwitz sends LinkedIn messages to each member of the ‘civic integrity’ team (Sorkin, as he’s wont to do, worries a malapropism in their mission statement to hell and back). It’s a shot in the dark from the journalist, but it happens to catch Hugen at her wit's end. She’s been trying to present some disturbing findings to her superiors—for instance, how Facebook’s algorithm seemingly pushes users towards radicalisation. But no one at Facebook wants anything to do with it, especially since the policy has the tacit approval of Zuckerberg. So she meets Horwitz, gives him a little information, then some more, until she’s passing on the equivalent of state secrets.
For whatever reason, Sorkin’s film doesn’t have its antagonist flex its power. Instead, we get characters reminding us in vague, menacing terms how powerful Facebook is (“The mafia would be an easier enemy to make,” Horwitz’s boss tells him). There’s none of the creeping dread of whistleblower films like The Insider and Citizenfour, even if Madison’s jitteriness is an effective barometer for the escalating stakes. Haugen, who insists she loves her job, is an update on Sorkin’s ‘good Republicans’ from The West Wing whose loyalty to their party is what makes them want to fix its problems. Horwitz, thankfully, only has some of the unbearable idealism of the reporters in The Newsroom (it’s left to his intern to supply a moment of sincere cringe to rank with the best of that series).
The films zags between Horwitz and Haugen’s slow-building story and Zuckerberg (Jeremy Strong) in 2021 being prepped for a senate hearing while being nagged by Charlie Garrigan (Bill Burr), a former Facebook investor who's fallen out with the founder. Garrigan wants Zuckerberg to start fact-checking political ads; the stone-faced CEO insists he won’t, describing the platform as a bulletin board, a public square. It all builds to the post-election insurrection at the Capitol in Washington DC. This is neither surprising nor dramatically potent, and only alluding to Trump without naming him makes the choice feel even tamer.
It’s fascinating that Sorkin thought Eisenberg would return as Zuckerberg, and only cast Strong when he declined. Eisenberg’s interpretation of Zuckerberg in the 2010 film was as a social inept with a massive chip on his shoulder, a dazzlingly human portrayal. How different would his take on older Mark be from Strong’s humourless, calculating, ruthless CEO, a man who’s lived with algorithms so long he’s basically become machine himself? It’s not far from the real Zuckerberg, but it makes for a less exciting performance, and film.
The Social Network is one of the standout films of this century because it goes beyond the Facebook story and taps into a feeling of hyperconnected malaise that was still taking shape then. The Social Reckoning is a more prosaic effort, focusing on the nuts and bolts of an exposé. It would seem to have a whole lot going on—the rise of the alt-right, fake news, Internet bullying, the death of journalism, politics in the lap of big tech. But it feels much smaller than Fincher’s film, and less resonant.
‘The Social Reckoning’ is in theatres.
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