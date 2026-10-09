‘The Social Reckoning’ review: A sobering, focused but less resonant sequel

There is, of course, the famous nightclub scene, with Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake shouting to make themselves heard above the music. But you could even look at the opening of The Social Network, a brilliant, barbed five-minute conversation between Eisenberg’s Mark Zuckerberg and Rooney Mara as the girl about to break up with him, which sets into motion the events that’ll lead to the creation of Facebook. What’s key is how much Aaron Sorkin’s dialogue gains from the distortion director David Fincher creates around it, movement both within the scene and in the cutting, and a rude babble of background noise. Do this in a room with just two actors and it'd be half the scene.