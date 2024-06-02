Stories of music from Meghalaya

Photographer Anurag Banerjee has been inspired by two things: the photo-books of photographer Sohrab Hura and New Yorker profiles. In 2009, a year before he left his home in Shillong to pursue a media degree in Pune, he discovered the New Yorker. In 2015, when he began a freelancing career in Mumbai, he came across Hura’s photobook, Life is Elsewhere (2015). The former instilled the curiosity to explore the inner lives of people, and the latter the idea to use books as repositories for his photographs. Both come together in his new self-published work, The Songs of Our People, an anthology of 19 musicians and bands from Meghalaya, representing its contemporary soundscape.