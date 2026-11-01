A new graphic novel captures the spiralling nightmare of death row prisoners in India

The Donkey Rider is based on years of research conducted by The Square Circle Clinic (formerly known as Project 39A). The raw material being fictionalised are true stories of death row convicts, and the mitigation reports filed on their behalf by lawyers and law students. Mitigation reports are forensic and socio-legal documents that seek to capture the detailed circumstances leading up to a convict’s crime. These reports often become the basis of amnesty or mercy petitions, and that’s the narrative format that Rai adopts in parts of The Donkey Rider.