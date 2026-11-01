A new graphic novel captures the spiralling nightmare of death row prisoners in India

The opening pages of the graphic novel The Donkey Rider by visual artist Rai (Amrita Barua) aren’t narrated by either of the two main characters—Ghurbat, a prisoner on death row, and law student Huma, who is petitioning to stop Ghurbat’s execution. Instead, Rai makes a house lizard the narrator of these stage-setting, mostly black-and-white, pages (the house in question is the one Ghurbat once lived in). After a few surreal observations on the philosophical implications of an abandoned home, the lizard has a David Lynch-flavoured conversation with Ghurbat’s disembodied head.
For what turns out to be a grounded, realistic, sobering read about the death penalty (and the structural inequities baked into India’s legal-political systems), this is a remarkably bold opening gambit. The lizard represents survival in the face of impossible odds, that indomitable little part of every organism that wants to keep on living; it’s why we use ‘lizard brain’ to describe instinctive, automatic, survival-driven modes of behaviour.
The Donkey Rider is based on years of research conducted by The Square Circle Clinic (formerly known as Project 39A). The raw material being fictionalised are true stories of death row convicts, and the mitigation reports filed on their behalf by lawyers and law students. Mitigation reports are forensic and socio-legal documents that seek to capture the detailed circumstances leading up to a convict’s crime. These reports often become the basis of amnesty or mercy petitions, and that’s the narrative format that Rai adopts in parts of The Donkey Rider.
The Ghurbat chapters tell us his harrowing life story—losing his father and then his grandmother, being hounded out of a neighbourhood for being Muslim, chased away from public spaces by bigoted policemen.
Ghurbat also shows us the drudgery and the psychological cruelties of all prison life, but especially life on death row. It’s important to note that the book never tries to excuse Ghurbat’s crimes—all it seeks to do is present a holistic view, to give us as much information about the man as possible.
The Huma chapters are intended as an urban-dwelling, English-speaking person’s perspective on Ghurbat’s plight—simplistic at first and then expanding with every prison visit, not to mention every snide comment about her work delivered by a friend or family member.
Indeed, this contrast is reinforced by their respective fictional settings: Ghurbat grows up in the village of “Rukawa”, whereas Huma grows up in the nearby big city, “Pulse”. “Rukawa” sounds pretty close to “rukawat” (“delay” in Hindi/Urdu) and conveys a sense of perpetual waiting, the limbo in which economically backwards under-trial prisoners languish behind bars with no sign of a trial (In The Donkey Rider, one such prisoner loses his sanity for being trapped in the limbo).
The Huma chapters and illustrations are well-lit, clean-cut studies in middle-class apathy; even the characters spouting nakedly aggressive lines (“Representing that dirty leech? That’s pure evil!”) have been drawn in a darkly funny way. They’re monstrous caricatures rather than literal monsters, characters in a black comedy and not a flat-out horror film.
The horror-film aesthetics come with the Ghurbat chapters as he reminisces about his devastatingly sad childhood, recounts the deprivation and desperation that led him to commit a horrific crime. The morbid, and often supernatural, stories narrated by his fellow condemned men enter these chapters as well.
Peak horror mode
Rai is clearly a child of the 1990s, and influences from that era sometimes turn up in unexpected, eye-catching ways. For example, during her first meetings with death row convicts, Huma compares the long walks down stone corridors to the experience of playing Wolfenstein 3D, a popular 1990s video game set in a (fictional) Nazi prison. At a different point, Rai reproduces a prisoner’s legend about ‘The Well’, and it turns out to be a pastiche of the blockbuster prison-escape classics The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and the Clint Eastwood-starrer Escape from Alcatraz (1979).
Rai piles on the horror effectively when she needs to. Obsessive cross-hatching and black-on-black shading effects bring out Ghurbat’s psychological horror (negative space is also utilised masterfully throughout the book).
The peak of this psychological horror mode is page 107, where Rai draws a full-page, top-down illustration of The Well, the spiralling nightmare of a prison where Ghurbat is being held.
October 2026 marks the birth centenary of the French thinker, Michel Foucault, and The Well has been crafted in the image of the “panopticon” (a circular prison featuring cells arranged around a central observation tower) described by him and by its original designer, philosopher Jeremy Bentham (1748-1832).