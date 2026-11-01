A new graphic novel captures the spiralling nightmare of death row prisoners in India

The opening pages of the graphic novel The Donkey Rider by visual artist Rai (Amrita Barua) aren’t narrated by either of the two main characters—Ghurbat, a prisoner on death row, and law student Huma, who is petitioning to stop Ghurbat’s execution. Instead, Rai makes a house lizard the narrator of these stage-setting, mostly black-and-white, pages (the house in question is the one Ghurbat once lived in). After a few surreal observations on the philosophical implications of an abandoned home, the lizard has a David Lynch-flavoured conversation with Ghurbat’s disembodied head.