‘The Testament of Ann Lee’: Whole lotta shaking in wild, vivid musical

A small group of Shakers looking for a piece of land to base their operation are lost in the wild. By nightfall, the oldest, Hocknell (David Cale), seems to take leave of his senses, mumbling to himself as he rocks on his feet. His companions find him doing the same in the morning. But then the index finger on his left hand starts to tremble. It darts this way and that, Hocknell pulled excitedly with it. Soon, he’s running through the forest, his finger pointing the way, singing “I am searching, I am led” in a strained high voice. His men run after him, also singing over a din of clanging and churning instruments. He finally collapses in a heap in a field. It’s a deeply strange musical number.

Even today, the worth of a film, especially an English-language film, remains stubbornly linked to its Oscar chances. I don’t want to drag The Testament of Ann Lee, which received no nominations, into a conversation it was never a part of. Still, I’m struck by how wild and unpredictable Mona Fastvold’s film feels when compared to the rest of the Best Picture field. I’m not just talking about the vapid professionalism of F1 and Frankenstein—even the chaos of Marty Supreme and One Battle After Another is a controlled chaos. Whereas Ann Lee feels like it’s being jerked around by a possessed finger.

The Brutalist (2024), which director Brady Corbet co-wrote with Fastvold, his partner, was a fictional story threaded with such detail that it felt like a biopic. The Testament of Ann Lee is its inverse: an actual life story that feels bracingly unreal. Ann, played with serene fervour by Amanda Seyfried, was a galvanising figure for the Shakers, an 18th century sect of Christianity whose energetic worship gave them their name. A young woman in Manchester in the mid-1700s, Ann has a passion for penance, service and hard work, but can’t find the right outlet for her devotion. Then she attends a revival meeting with her brother William (Lewis Pullman) and everything changes.

This sequence starts 10 minutes into the film and catches fire around the 15-minute mark. A character confesses his sins not in words but as a series of ecstatic wordless cries. The whole room joins in. There’s a cut, followed by a wondrous escalation. The congregants are now shown singing, stomping, moving in unison, beating their chests. Ann Lee is right among them, lost in prayer but spiritually found.

If the film’s transformation into fullthroated musical happens in the blink of an eye, Ann’s ascension from follower to messiah is even more dramatic. Hospitalised after a mental collapse, we see Ann gazing sadly out of the window as her friend Mary (Thomasin McKenzie) narrates: “With nothing left to lose, Ann boldly converted her suffering into evangelism.” We hear a cry of “Brothers!” as Fastvold cuts to Ann leading a seething, writhing revival. A brief spell in prison and some fiery spiritual visions later, she returns as the self-professed second coming of Christ. She’s given the title of “mother”, and soon announces strict abstinence for all Shakers, to the bewilderment of her surly husband (Christopher Abbott).

Fastvold, in her third film as director, finds the right collaborators to spur each other on. The angular tautness of Celia Rowlson-Hall’s choreography is perfectly matched with Daniel Blumberg’s music, which is atonal and melodic at the same time. Sam Bader’s production design has the same unfussy, naturalistic quality as William Rexer’s camerawork. But it’s Sofía Subercaseaux’s editing that really drives the film and allows Fastvold to make the kind of leaps most directors wouldn’t attempt. On a ship bound for America, Ann and a handful of followers gather on deck to sing after surviving a mighty storm. Every few lines, they’re in a different season, but in the same spot, performing the same action. This continues for the whole 3-minute song. Subercaseaux moves so seamlessly between seasons that a physical movement in spring will match the next shot in rain and continue in snow. It’s a breathtaking bit of editing.

Ann Lee’s beliefs find more takers in America than they did in England, though she proves as uncompromising a pioneer as László Tóth in The Brutalist. Fastvold has made a film about abstinence at a time when a puritan fear of sex has gripped American cinema. Yet, the writhing and groaning that informs the musical sequences has a decidedly sensual charge. Instead of resolving this tension, Fastvold allows it to play out—making the film sparse and sumptuous, abstemious and orgiastic, all at once.