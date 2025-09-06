‘The Thursday Murder Club’ deserved a better film adaptation

It’s just that it wasn’t on screen. I consumed that sponge-cake of a novel in the form of an audiobook narrated by the sublime Leslie Manville. The radiant actress, who was so astonishing alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread, breathed such spark and subtlety into Osman's elderly sleuths that the book leapt to life. (Osman himself, with his affable baritone, handled the subsequent sequels, but Manville conjured a magic beyond the reach of mere authorial affection.)

It’s masterful how Manville channeled the characters, the actress perfectly finding the balance between Elizabeth's pointy candor and Joyce's blithe wit. Think of lines like “Some people love power because it turns them on. I love power because it puts an end to stupidity." Read out in Manville's crisp timbre, every syllable rings with the clarity of freshly-polished spectacles. In Osman's own warm delivery, it drifts past pleasantly and less incisively. Still, his books are bright and fun, compulsively readable.

Netflix's new film adaptation, on the other hand, with the glossy clank of studio machinery, stamps out all that is fresh and fizzing in the source material, creating a product so inoffensive it is nearly invisible. Chris Columbus, director of Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter films, is an old hand at family fare, but here his soft-pedalling instincts prove, well, murderous. The movie obsesses over getting the exact shade of Joyce's Victoria Sponge right rather than capturing an ounce of the book’s nuance or irreverence. If you close your eyes, you can almost smell supermarket cake: uniform, sugar-dusted, utterly without character, nothing like the real thing.

Osman's books are, above all, about vibe. The plot is really not the thing. The books shine with sunny wit, winks, camaraderie, with a giddy awareness of human frailty, and tremendous pleasure in the odd quirks and old secrets of its four pensioners. It is not so much about who committed the murder but about who, with knitted brows and trembling hands, is solving it. Nuance, warmth and bite live in the spaces between clues. The Netflix adaptation, with its all-star cast assembled as if for a Variety photoshoot, tramples the garden searching only for red herrings. What a shame.

Such characters they are, on the page. Elizabeth Best: Ex-spy, founder of the club, a brilliant, intimidating woman who leads with precision and fire, but whom we see vulnerably navigating her husband’s dementia. Joyce Meadowcroft: A former nurse, the newest member, kind on the surface with a sharp mind beneath, endearing yet often underestimated. Ibrahim Arif: Ex-psychiatrist, reserved and ultra-logical, fearful after an assault but always the voice of reason. Ron Ritchie: Unyielding ex-trade unionist, bullish and brash on the outside, but moved by a deep sense of loyalty and justice, fighting for family and friends.

This film casts Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, Celia Imrie as Joyce, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, and Pierce Brosnan, in a checkered shirt, as the union firebrand Ron Ritchie. These actors are not the problem. It’s just that the script is so unwilling to challenge them. The film is so cloyingly keen to be adorable, so eager to have these characters hug and hover and banter, that it forgets to ever let them think.

Columbus simplifies everything. Every twist is telegraphed, every revelation spotlighted, the answers so obvious that Elizabeth Best herself might have taken up sudoku out of boredom. The film feels like it’s written in 18-point, underlined, then read aloud three times by staff at a residential home, rather than the original's sly, sarcastic whisper in the ear.

I remember reading the novel and being moved by the ending, by the deft elegance of the final twist, by the emotional upheaval that showed how the Thursdays where the Club would take over the jigsaw room were just as important, even more, than the Murder of it all. The film’s ending lands with a damp thud, without real surprise or emotional payoff.

It is always catastrophic when Hollywood tries to oversimplify an adaptation, thinking that the audience can’t keep up with the original. Remember how patronisingly they had spun Steven Soderbergh’s smart and twisty Ocean’s Eleven films into the godawful Ocean’s 8, thinking that if they just threw enough famous faces (really famous faces) at an audience, it wouldn’t still have to be a genuinely sharp film? As if female audiences couldn’t deal with Cate Blanchett wearing nice jackets but also being genuinely brilliant. That corporate condescension is here, too: as if Netflix execs believe fans of British whodunnits want only cupcakes and chums, not cleverness and bite. They’re wrong, of course. Uproariously, depressingly wrong.

Osman’s writing is light yet profound, his pensioners not just quirky but keen, capable, heartbreaking. In the Netflix version, every subtle flavor is replaced by artificial sweetener. It panders to generic crowds without trying to capture why the readers loved the book.

Netflix, if you’re reading: stop right here. No Thursday sequels please. Instead, try commissioning Jenna Ortega to headline a new spinoff where she murders someone (or solves a murder) each week. This would at least have the virtue of knowing precisely what it is: exploitative, explicit, unmistakable. The Wednesday Murder Club.

While I write about Lesley Manville, Paul Thomas Anderson’s sublime and twisted romance Phantom Thread has just arrived on Netflix. An exquisite film shot by the director himself, it stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps and Manville as Day-Lewis’s fierce, protective sister. Essential viewing.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.

