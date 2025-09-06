‘The Thursday Murder Club’ deserved a better film adaptation

Netflix's new film adaptation, on the other hand, with the glossy clank of studio machinery, stamps out all that is fresh and fizzing in the source material, creating a product so inoffensive it is nearly invisible. Chris Columbus, director of Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter films, is an old hand at family fare, but here his soft-pedalling instincts prove, well, murderous. The movie obsesses over getting the exact shade of Joyce's Victoria Sponge right rather than capturing an ounce of the book’s nuance or irreverence. If you close your eyes, you can almost smell supermarket cake: uniform, sugar-dusted, utterly without character, nothing like the real thing.