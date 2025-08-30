‘The Thursday Murder Club’ review: Affable cast sells senior citizen whodunit

Richard Osman’s 2020 novel The Thursday Murder Club soon became a runaway bestseller and a book-club favourite. Its delightful premise follows four older residents living at Cooper Chase, an expansive English retirement home, who meet weekly to discuss unsolved crimes—only to find themselves entangled in a real-life murder investigation.

Osman’s novel balanced wit, warmth and intricate plotting to create a clever and endearing mystery, drawing readers into piecing together clues from a wide field of suspects.

The film adaptation, written by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote and directed by Chris Columbus (on Netflix) embraces the same charming setup but inevitably takes a different route. The heart of the story—the idea of senior citizens becoming unlikely detectives—remains intact. The setup too remains playful and refreshing, as older characters take the spotlight in a genre usually dominated by hardened investigators, somewhat like Only Murders in the Building but with only senior sleuths, and set in an English retirement home rather than an American apartment block.

From the start, the movie leans into its strongest asset: its ensemble. The cast, made up of seasoned performers, brings humour and affability to every scene. Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie lead the cast of this crime comedy, their performances anchoring the film even when the story itself wobbles. The club is attempting to solve a cold case from 1973 when fresh murders occur virtually on their doorstep.

Elizabeth (Mirren) is the bedrock of The Thursday Murder Club, sharp and focused even on the cold cases they meet weekly to discuss. Ron (Brosnan), Ibrahim (Kingsley), and Joyce (Imrie) make up the other members. The easy banter between them makes the friendships instantly believable, and the sight of older adults leading a murder investigation is fun—especially as they outwit both criminals and the police.

There are flashes of incisiveness in the dialogue, especially when speaking of old age, related issues of health, loneliness and community, but the direction often plays it safe, relying on the charisma of its leads rather than distinctive staging, camerawork, or atmosphere. While easy to watch, the transitions feel loose, and some characters remain underdeveloped, including other residents of the complex and even Ibrahim. The cast also includes Naomi Ackie and Daniel Mays as the two police officers in charge of the murder cases, Tom Ellis as Ron’s son Jason, Jonathan Pryce as Elizabeth’s husband Stephen, and David Tennant as Cooper Chase’s owner Ian Ventham.

Visually and stylistically, the film keeps things straightforward. The retirement village is presented as a mix of comfort and genteel order, a setting that underscores the rising body count associated with the estate and its effect on the residents. Where the book presents a broader web of potential culprits and motivations, the movie reduces this pool, making the mystery easier to follow but also less complex, with the resolution wrapped up rather neatly.

As a mystery, The Thursday Murder Club lacks bite, but as a cosy crime drama it is a pleasant watch—one that works best as a reminder that friendship and cleverness don’t fade with age.

Udita Jhunjhunwala is a Goa-based critic and curator.