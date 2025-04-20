‘The Tiger’s Share': Taking the mask off the elite, entitled Indian male
SummaryKeshava Guha’s second novel is an acutely observed portrait of India’s upper crust and their deep malaise
Keshava Guha’s new novel, The Tiger’s Share, is a refreshing departure from his debut, Accidental Magic (2019), which was centred around the intense but somewhat rarefied world of Harry Potter fandom. In contrast, the intensity of his second book comes from its gritty, social realist setting, among the upper crust of south Delhi, nurtured by illgotten generational wealth, patriarchal biases, and caste superiority.
Narrated by Tara, a self-made lawyer with a thriving practice in Delhi, The Tiger’s Share tells the story of her family’s gradual disintegration, or rather, “disequilibrium", as she puts it. Tara’s father Brahm Saxena, a retired chartered accountant who has made his wealth from scratch, is the instigator of the disharmony. A year into his retirement, he calls for a “family summit" to discuss his future. Somewhat like eccentric King Lear, he throws a googly at his children, telling them not to expect anything from him in the way of an inheritance.
Tara is mostly nonplussed by this announcement, but Rohit, her younger brother, who has already been a beneficiary of their father’s largesse when he went to study film in the UK and the US, is far from happy. He joins hands with his childhood buddy, Kunal, who, as an adopted son of a rich business family, is battling similar fears of being disinherited. As it happens, Kunal’s sister Lila knows Tara as a friend from her school days, though not particularly well. But soon, circumstances bring the two women together to tame their errant brothers, who are guided by an atavistic sense of entitlement as male heirs of their families.
