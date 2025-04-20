‘The Tiger’s Share': Taking the mask off the elite, entitled Indian male

He gets under the skin of a type of privileged Delhiite, whose world remains circumscribed by parental influence, even after they have moved out of the ancestral home and made a life for themselves. So, for all her confidence of being a woman of the world, Tara is not free of an infantile pull to stay close to her roots. “I moved between my parents’ flat and my own barsaati as if they were rooms of the same house," she admits without any qualm. As the male scion of the family, her brother simply turns a very similar urge into reality by proudly living under the same roof with his parents, as though he deserved nothing better. While there was every risk of Tara being turned into a martyr, who must do her sisterly duty by her feckless brother, Guha gives her character its own set of insecurities—be it in love or professional success.