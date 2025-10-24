What to watch this week: ‘The Ugly Stepsister’, ‘A House of Dynamite’ and more

The Ugly Stepsister Spend the run-up to Halloween with some horror cinema. The Ugly Stepsister is a new take on the fairy tale of Cinderella, directed by Emilie Blichfeldt. Unlike previous versions, this Danish language film is a body horror that captures the grisliness of the original story by the Grimm brothers. Lea Myren stars as Elvira, who takes bloody revenge against her abusive stepsisters. (MUBI)

A still from 'A House of Dynamite'.

A House of Dynamite Kathryn Bigelow is back after an 8-year hiatus with a new film. A House of Dynamite is a political thriller in which a nuclear missile is discovered hurtling towards the US. The talented cast includes Idris Elba as the US President, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Greta Lee and Jason Clarke. (Netflix)

A still from 'Nobody Wants This'.

Nobody Wants This This hit Netflix romance series about a gentile woman falling in love with a rabbi is back for a second season. We had written about the first season: “This premise feels like low-stakes storytelling—but refreshingly so. Creator Erin Foster isn’t out to reinvent the romantic-comedy wheel, but instead to reassuringly point at it and remind us of its wonderful roundness.” Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. (Netflix)

A still from 'The Phoenician Scheme'.