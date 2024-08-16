What to watch this week: Bad Monkey, Stree 2

A new action film featuring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, an Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes and other titles to watch.

Team Lounge
Published16 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
A still from Bad Monkey.
The Union

Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is delighted when his high school girlfriend, Roxanne (Halle Berry), re-enters his life. What he doesn’t know is she works for a top secret spy agency and has recruited him on a new mission. This Netflix action film also stars Mike Colter, J.K. Simmons, Jackie EarleHaley and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. (Netflix)

Shekhar Home

A Hindi series adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved Sherlock Holmes stories. Kay Kay Menon stars as the gifted, difficult detective, and Ranvir Shorey steps into the role of his sidekick. The six episodes are directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee, with a strong supporting cast of Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. (JioCinema)

Also read: JPEGMAFIA, the trickster king of experimental hip hop

Bad Monkey

When a severed hand is found on a tourist resort, a suspended detective turned restaurant inspector is drawn to the case. Vince Vaughn stars in this breezy detective series from Bill Lawrence, creator of the underrated sitcom Scrubs. Also starring Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Rob Delaney, the series is based on a novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. (Apple TV+)

 

A still from Stree 2.

Stree 2

Amar Kaushik directs this sequel to his 2018 smash Stree. The horror-comedy isn’t quite as incisive as the first film or his 2022 werewolf film Bhediya, but the Chanderi gang – played by Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana – are still a lot of fun and Kaushik has a sure, light touch. Shraddha Kapoor reprises her role from Stree, helping the town in their fight against a headless monster. (In theatres)

Also read: ‘Stree 2’ review: Chanderi gang is still a great hang

 

