‘The Working Class Goes to Heaven’: Rage against the machine

Volonté, already at half-boil when the film begins, drives himself into overwhelming furies as the moment of insurrection nears. This was a subject close to his heart. In 1971, he was arrested along with striking workers. He was a member of the Italian Communist Party, which created frequent roadblocks for his career (it would’ve been considerably tougher had he not become an international star playing the villain in the first two Dollars movies by Sergio Leone). Petri too was a former Party member; on a more personal level, his father was a metalworker. In a 1971 interview, he offers a humanist, Marxist view of cinema. “People, during the time they spend working, are alienated from themselves… Their consciousness, their lives, are given to someone else… In cinema, what are people looking for? They are looking for a kind of compensation for the lives that are taken from them.”