‘The Working Class Goes to Heaven’: Rage against the machine

Lulù Massa (Gian Maria Volonté ) might tell himself he’s at the psychiatric ward to meet an old coworker. But he’s really there to measure himself against Militina (Salvo Randone), to compare his fraying sanity with an officially sanctioned mental health patient. The conversation, though, doesn’t go to plan, with Militina calmly batting away whatever convictions he’s still left with. “Would you like to know what we produced at the factory?” the older man asks. “This I know,” Lulù says—but he can’t come up with much more than “I make pieces.” Their conversation ends with Militina getting up to leave as though he’s the visitor and Lulù the patient. As he walks away, he mutters “Strike, strike, strike…”