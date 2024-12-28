The year in books: Hits and misses of 2024
SummaryIndian English-language publishing faces an identity crisis, with readers favouring international bestsellers over homegrown talent. Despite these challenges, 2024 saw the release of several remarkable Indian books
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In a recent post on the social media platform X, a leading Indian publisher bemoaned the dwindling fortunes of English-language fiction in the country. Despite the proliferation of books from India, readers still prefer international bestsellers or classics—that was the essence of her message. What were Indian publishers doing wrong, she asked.
This is not a novel complaint; it’s been aired for more than a decade by a range of stakeholders both inside and outside the industry. First, the culprit was the lack of readers in an age of constant distraction. Then came the woes of bookstores closing shutters. Paper prices and increased levies led to a steep rise of unit cost of production per title, followed by the monopoly of e-tailers that destroyed the business model. Now, with each passing year, the lament teeters on the brink of panic.