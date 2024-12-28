The year in books: Hits and misses of 2024

Rahul Bhatia’s The Identity Project: The Unmaking of A Democracy (Westland) explores the political backdrop against which the meaning of being Indian has evolved in the last decade. While deeply reported, it’s one of the many books I read this year that could have benefited from a stronger editorial intervention, the other being The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian (Juggernaut) by Neha Dixit. Yet again a feat of painstaking reporting, the book follows the eponymous Syeda and her quest for subsistence in a nation that has no empathy for people like her and their struggles.