How theatre directors are finding new ways to engage the audience

Sravasti Datta is an independent features contributor with over a decade of experience. She has writRead more

ten extensively on art, culture, and human interest stories in leading Indian and international publications. She has 10 years of experience working with The Hindu MetroPlus, Bengaluru, as a senior reporter, and two years of experience working with Citizen Matters, Bengaluru, as a consulting editor. Her interest lies at the intersection between art and culture and socio-political issues. She believes that art and culture are powerful mediums to address human interest issues, and that India's creative industry holds immense untapped talent deserving of greater recognition. Her audience appreciates her in-depth coverage of art and culture, and is confident that in the years ahead, these subjects will be recognised not merely as "soft news", but as vital stories through which to understand and address societal challenges.

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