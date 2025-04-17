Theatre for young audiences goes beyond the binaries
SummaryThrough special showcases, a young audience is being introduced to a wide range of themes without dumbing them down
School theatre is synonymous with annual day performances—productions with familiar narratives and moral lessons. Programmes like Summertime at Prithvi and Summer Fiesta at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)—both in Mumbai—have long provided young audiences with theatre created for them, but performed by professional adult actors. These festivals carry forth the ethos of ‘Theatre for Young Audiences’ (TYA), an international field dedicated to creating high-quality, age-appropriate theatre that respects young viewers as discerning audiences.
In Mumbai, while dedicated companies like Gillo Repertory Theatre produce thoughtful work for young audiences year-round, much of the theatre made for children remains seasonal, tied to summer festivals. Summertime at Prithvi is all set to take place between 4 May and 21 June for kids aged 4-16.
Before the pandemic, a vibrant season of children’s theatre festivals had taken root, with productions catering to children and teenagers alike. This vibrancy, which marked the fulfilment of the principles of TYA, has yet to fully return.
