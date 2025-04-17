Theatre for young audiences goes beyond the binaries

It is unusual for young people to grapple with the implications of old age, but at least two plays have tackled it head on. In Tim Crouch’s Superglue, performers from the Abhyudaya Nagar MPS portray impassioned climate activists gathered at a memorial for a friend lost during a protest. They are soon revealed to be older than they seem, having matured into a world scarred by ecological decline. But there’s a catch. “The script explicitly barred the use of conventional markers of old age—no grey wigs, stooped posture, or aged mannerisms," says director Padma Damodaran. Yet, alongside the ensemble, who deliver credibly stoic performances sans affectation, elderly residents from the JJ Dharamsala Old Age Home appear on stage in identikit costumes as the young actors, not just as a projection of what the characters might look like in actuality, but to serve as a quiet, if fleeting, metaphor that upended the usual narrative of youth fighting for a future they won’t live to see.